Äldre amd dator i delar

1 Corsair 750w modulär Psu cx750m bud från 300
2 Sabertooth 990fx r2
Cpu Amd fx 8350
Cooler master cpukylare
Bud från 200kr
3 kingston hyper x ddr3 minne 4x4 gb bud från 200
4 Fractal case endast avhämtning bud
Edit gjort om annons till delar för att kunna skicka.
Gjort om annons till delar för att kunna skicka.
