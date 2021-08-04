Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Äldre amd dator i delar

Äldre amd dator i delar

1 Corsair 750w modulär Psu cx750m bud från 300

2 Sabertooth 990fx r2
Cpu Amd fx 8350
Cooler master cpukylare
Bud från 200kr

3 kingston hyper x ddr3 minne 4x4 gb bud från 200

4 Fractal case endast avhämtning bud

Edit gjort om annons till delar för att kunna skicka.

Läs hela annonsen här

200:-

300,-

Skrivet av Rebe1:

300,-

Gjort om annons till delar för att kunna skicka.

