Priserna går åt fel håll igen...

Priserna går åt fel håll igen...

När sweclockers postade nyheten om att tillgängligheten började bli bättre så hade de med en bra lista med MSRP i den;
https://www.sweclockers.com/nyhet/32296-tillganglighet-pa-gra...

Hade gärna skaffat nytt grafikkort lagom till BF2042 men jag är inte så sugen på att betala högt över MSRP och jag har inte så bråttom egentligen.

Jag byggde mig ett kalkylark där jag bara klistrar in första sidan från prisjakt filtrerat på grafikprocessorerna 3063, 3070 och 3080. Jag tänker att de borde ge en fingervisning om vart vi är på väg och om vi närmar oss MSRP.

Kan meddela att vi är på väg åt fel håll just nu. :*(

Det du skriver stämmer ju inte. Varit 3060 + ti i lager långa stunder under dom priser du skrivit, aldrig sett så många kort till de priserna, vilket är en indikering att priserna visst är på väg åt rätt håll.

Skrivet av KillerTofu:

Det du skriver stämmer ju inte. Varit 3060 + ti i lager långa stunder under dom priser du skrivit, aldrig sett så många kort till de priserna, vilket är en indikering att priserna visst är på väg åt rätt håll.

Verkligen?

Det billigaste 3060ti just nu som verkar finnas i lager är är 7.490:- hos webhallen.

Skrivet av Necrophor:

Verkligen?

Det billigaste 3060ti just nu som verkar finnas i lager är är 7.490:- hos webhallen.

https://www.webhallen.com/se/product/328147-Gainward-GeForce-... 6490kr, eller pratar vi bara icke-LHR?

Köpte ovan icke-LHR modell för 5190 kr i slutet av 2020

Skrivet av Necrophor:

Verkligen?

Det billigaste 3060ti just nu som verkar finnas i lager är är 7.490:- hos webhallen.

Finns kort till MSRP titt som tätt i Tyskland så förr eller senare kommer vi svenskar kunna köpa till bra pris via Amazon. I Sverige som liten marknad finns det liten nytta för distributörer och butiker att pressa priser så här kommer det gå långsammare.

Skrivet av Neco:

https://www.webhallen.com/se/product/328147-Gainward-GeForce-... 6490kr, eller pratar vi bara icke-LHR?

Köpte ovan icke-LHR modell för 5190 kr i slutet av 2020

Det är ju en LHR modell det med, bara inte OC

Och visst räknas den, kan bara säga att den inte dök upp på prisjakt (för mig iaf) utan det var OC versionen (uppenbarligen) som poppade upp som billigaste alternativ där, även hos Webhallen

Skrivet av Ibymafayhas:

Finns kort till MSRP titt som tätt i Tyskland så förr eller senare kommer vi svenskar kunna köpa till bra pris via Amazon. I Sverige som liten marknad finns det liten nytta för distributörer och butiker att pressa priser så här kommer det gå långsammare.

Nja, riktigt till MSRP är det inte (förutom från AMD, men det är typ 2 kort i veckan), men läget är klart bättre än på länge.

Mindfactory.de har t.ex. just nu erbjudanden på;

Palit RTX 3060 Dual för 569 euro (5800kr)

Gigabyte RTX 3080 Ti Vision för 1499 euro (15250kr)

MSI RTX 3060 Ti Ventus 3X LHR för 649 euro (6600kr)

Palit RTX 3070 Jetstream LHR för 829 euro (8450kr)

Och de säljer dåligt. Det populäraste av dessa är 3060 Ti, och där har de sålt 3 eller 4 av de 17 som finns till det här priset. Så priserna kommer nog gå ner ytterligare.

