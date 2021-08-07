Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Nedgraderingspaket! I7 4790K, Maximus Hero, 16GB 2400MHz DDR3

1
Nedgraderingspaket! I7 4790K, Maximus Hero, 16GB 2400MHz DDR3

Säljer att paket med följande innehåll:

Intel I7 4790K
Asus Maximus VII Hero
2x8GB 2400MHz DDR3

Kan även skicka med en oanvänd kylare som jag tror ska passa. osäker på det dock.
Cooler master Hyper TX3 EVO. Oanvänd men saknar originalkartong.

Bud från 500kr + frakt.

Läs hela annonsen här

1000+frakt

1200 kr plus frakt

