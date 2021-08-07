Nedgraderingspaket! I7 4790K, Maximus Hero, 16GB 2400MHz DDR3

Pecken
Säljer att paket med följande innehåll:
Intel I7 4790K
Asus Maximus VII Hero
2x8GB 2400MHz DDR3
Kan även skicka med en oanvänd kylare som jag tror ska passa. osäker på det dock.
Cooler master Hyper TX3 EVO. Oanvänd men saknar originalkartong.
Bud från 500kr + frakt.
1000+frakt
