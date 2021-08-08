jon lord
Letar efter 2x8gb DDR4 3000mhz ram för att komplettera dessa befintliga stickor i ett bygge: Corsair Vengeance LPX Black DDR4 3000MHz 2x8GB (CMK16GX4M2B3000C15).
Alternativt ifall ni har 2x16 så kanske ett byte är utav intresse (du får mina 2x8)
Hör av er ifall ni minnen liggandes och vad ni vill ha för dom, märket spelar ingen roll. Kan hämta runt i Göteborgs trakten vid behov.
