"Inga problem att nå rekommenderat pris med Radeon RX 6600 XT"

AMD fulspelar igen då med prissättningar om det ska subventioneras. Alla här har säkert glömt bort "introduktionspriset" på Vega-korten som sedan steg efter att reviewers gjort sitt.

https://seekingalpha.com/article/4101362-amd-vega-pricing-sca...

"Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has been in the midst of a firestorm the last few days as accusations have alleged that the company misrepresented RX Vega's pricing. These accusations claimed that AMD intended the initial prices of the Vega 56 and Vega 64 reference models, $399 and $499 MSRP respectively, as launch-only deals with MSRP to rise $100 subsequent to the first batch of supply running out.

This understandably caused anger from reviewers who used price as a factor in their recommendations, and caused an uproar among consumers who viewed this tactic as shady and deceitful."