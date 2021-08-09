Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

XFX Speedster MERC 319 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

XFX Speedster MERC 319 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Kör en intressekoll på ovan kort då jag eventuellt lyckats hitta ett kort med vattenblock.

Kan bytas mot något som har ett passande vattenblock, dvs PCB med referenslayout från både röda och gröna laget.

Kvitto och originalkartong finnes.

Läs hela annonsen här

Kanske inte jätteintressant för dig, men skulke inte detta vattenblock passa ditt grafikkort?

Gör ju tyvärr inte det, har redan kollat på det. Jag har version 2, den passar bara revision 1 ☹️

