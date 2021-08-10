NVIDIA GeForce 471.68

Game Ready for Back 4 Blood Open Beta and Psychonauts 2

This new Game Ready Driver provides support for Naraka: Bladepoint, which utilizes NVIDIA DLSS and NVIDIA Reflex to boost performance by up to 60% at 4K and make you more competitive through the reduction of system latency. Additionally, this release also provides optimal support for the Back 4 Blood Open Beta and Psychonauts 2 and includes support for 7 new G-SYNC Compatible displays.

DLSS Boosts Performance in Naraka: Bladepoint, while NVIDIA Reflex Lowers Latency

Download: https://www.nvidia.com/download/driverResults.aspx/179681/en-...

Fixed Issues in this Release:

[Batman Arkham Knight][GeForce 10 Series]: The game may crash when turbulence smoke is used. [3202250]

[Hitman 3]: The game may display random flickering when V-SYNC is disabled [200742415]

[Monster Hunter World]: The game displays flashing glitches after extended gameplay. [3336071]

[Assassin's Creed Odyssey]: Drops in frame rate occur during gameplay and when running the benchmark. [3345840]

[Topaz Video Enhance AI]: The application fails to process video with driver TDR error. [200725519]

[D5 Render]: Black corruption overlay occurs with NVIDIA DLSS ON. [200724612]

Rendering artifacts appear on the desktop when using NVIDIA SDR deep color (10pbc). [3340917]

[PLA Benchmark][PhysX]: The NVIDIA GPU is not used for PhysX when running the benchmark. [3099182]

Windows 10 Issues:

YouTube: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 may display graphical artifacts. [200754013]

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed may crash on courses where players drive through water. [3338967]

DPC latency is higher when color mode is set to 8-bit color compared to 10-bit color. [3316424] To work around, disable MPO using the registry key found in the KB article: https://nvidia.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5157/.

Unable to detect supported display modes for the Samsung Odyssey G9 display [3332327