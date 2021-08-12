Nizr
Medlem ♥
●
Skärm Dell 27" S2721DGFA. 165hz, 1ms G-sync. IPS
2560 x 1440.
Kommer i originalkartong med tillbehör.
Inköpt i April 2021, funkar finfint, inga skador eller skavanker. Den är verkligen i Nyskick, kommer knappt se att den varit uppackad!
Nypris: 5000kr
Pris: 3500kr.
Finns att hämta i Nyköping eller skickas.
