Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Dell 27" S2721DGFA. 165hz, 1ms G-sync. IPS 2560 x 1440

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Dell 27" S2721DGFA. 165hz, 1ms G-sync. IPS 2560 x 1440

Skärm Dell 27" S2721DGFA. 165hz, 1ms G-sync. IPS
2560 x 1440.
Kommer i originalkartong med tillbehör.
Inköpt i April 2021, funkar finfint, inga skador eller skavanker. Den är verkligen i Nyskick, kommer knappt se att den varit uppackad!

Nypris: 5000kr
Pris: 3500kr.

Finns att hämta i Nyköping eller skickas.

Läs hela annonsen här

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara