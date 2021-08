Ny dator Postar inte

Har ni kopplat in skärmen i grafikkortet?

Blinkar power led på något sätt?

"Please follow below steps to troubleshoot with the blinking frequency of the Power LED light

A. Power LED flashes quickly after power on, flashing 4 times per second (no memory or memory error)

B. Power LED flashes slowly after power on, flashing once every 2 seconds (no VGA card or VGA card error)

C. The Power LED flashes super slowly, the light is on for 4 seconds, and the light is off for 4 seconds (no boot device or boot device error)"