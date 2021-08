Intel Arc "Alchemist" första grafikkorten från Intel – demas i flera speltitlar

The .arc filename extension is often used for several unrelated file archive-like file types. For example, the Internet Archive used its own ARC format to store multiple web resources into a single file.[1][2] The FreeArc archiver also uses .arc extension, but uses a completely different file format. Nintendo uses an unrelated "ARC" format for resources, such as MIDI, voice samples, or text, in GameCube and Wii games. Several unofficial extractors exist for this type of ARC file.[citation needed]

Wikipedia contributors. (2021, January 7). ARC (file format). In Wikipedia, The Free Encyclopedia. Retrieved 15:06, August 16, 2021, from https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=ARC_(file_format)&...