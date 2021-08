Min TV gillar inte mitt nintendo switch

Har två lösningar du kan prova.

1.

Not sure if you’ve solved this but here what I did.

1. Unplug everything from the TV.

2. Remove power plug (I waited 10 minutes).

3. Plug TV in and reset TV by holding power button on remote until Samsung logo comes up.

4. Verify HDMI settings are correct in system settings.

5. Plug in Switch (I used HDMI 1) and power on

at this point the TV quickly detected my Switch and labeled it as such, also restoring the swap to game modeON when the Switch is turned on.

After that I plugged in the rest of the home entertainment items and have had no problems.

Och 2.

In you Switch System Settings, Go to TV output and change the RGB Range from Automatic to Limited.

Samsung TV apparater har tydligen problem med just Switch konsolen.