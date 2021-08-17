Forum Mjukvara Linux och övriga operativsystem Tråd

har inte root access till alla filer som en random user har access till ?

1
Medlem

har inte root access till alla filer som en random user har access till ?

Användare X har skrivrättigheter till fil Y.
Har inte root automatiskt rättigheter till fil Y i egenskap av root?
Eller är root bara en användare som alla andra fast med "förladdade" rättigheter till systemet?

Orsaken till att jag frågar är att jag har ett projekt med en massa npm moduler som jag skulle uppdatera så jag körde sudo npm update men då regnade det permission error över skärmen. När jag körde endast npm update gick allt som smort. Berörda filer/kataloger ägs av min användare, både grupp och ägare. Blev lite paff. Trodde av nån anledning att root kan göra allt som min user kan göra.

Medlem

Jag skriver bara vad jag tror så ta det med en nypa salt.

root tror jag har skrivrättigheter i din användares filer och kataloger men det begränsas av vilka accessrättigheter som filerna och katalogerna har. root kan uppdatera dessa rättigheterna men om något är konfigurerat som read-only så måste detta ändras innan root kan skriva dit (exempelvis filer, kataloger och filsystem). Det jag tror har hänt i ditt fall är att miljön ändrats när du kört med sudo. npm tror jag försöker skriva filinnehåll i exempelvis hemkatalogen (i detta fallet roots hemkatalog) eller på en path som är read-only, baserat på de ändrade miljövariablerna.

Medlem

permissions är ett rabbithole jag inte själv begriper.
ville en gång köra en minidlna server, så jag får access till innehåll jag hämtat med torrent.

kruxet var ju att torrentklienten körde som en användare och dlna som en, så de hade inte tillgång till samma mappar/filer. och min användare samma problem. var ett jäkla mixtrande med users, groups osv ill jag fick något som typ funkade, utan att köra alla applicationer (deamon/services) som samma användare/min användare eller root.

så kan tyvärr inte säga mer än lycka till, ville mest dela med mig om mitt egna helsicke med liknande problem... heh!

Medlem
Det stämmer att root inte automatiskt har tillgång till andra användares filer, root är "systemet"/"admin" men det gör ju inte att du ska kunna läsa andras saker, det vore inte helt säkert.
Du måste ge tillgång utanför owner för att root ska kunna göra saker med andras filer.

Medlem

Tänkte skriva en lång harang på svenska om hur det fungerar, men när jag började snöa in på SUID-bitten och hur det appliceras olika på kataloger och filer kände jag att skopet dragit över med råge... Så jag googlade bara och första träffen beskriver det rätt bra: https://www.howtogeek.com/67987/htg-explains-how-do-linux-fil...

Medlem

root har normalt rättigheter att både läsa och skriva till nästan vilka filer som helst i Linux. Vad som i själva verket hände är att npm av säkerhetsskäl som standard vägrar skriva filer som root, du måste använda flaggan --unsafe-perm om du är helt säker på att du faktiskt vill göra det.

Hedersmedlem
Hm? Nej, detta stämmer inte, åtminstone inte på vanliga Linux-system.
root har rättighet att läsa och ändra alla filer oavsett vem som äger dem och oavsett deras permissions. Som nedan där jag både läser och skriver till filer som enbart ägaren får röra, OCH skriver till filer som inte ens ägaren får skriva.

/home har permissions 755, root:root
/home/serenity har permissions 700, serenity:serenity

serenity@exscape:~/permissions-test$ ls -lR
.:
total 8
-rw------- 1 serenity serenity   23 Aug 17 15:41 a.txt
drwx------ 2 serenity serenity 4096 Aug 17 15:41 b

./b:
total 4
-rw------- 1 serenity serenity 14 Aug 17 15:41 c.txt

serenity@exscape:~/permissions-test$ sudo su -
[sudo] password for serenity:
root@exscape:/home/serenity/permissions-test# ls -lR
.:
total 8
-rw------- 1 serenity serenity   23 Aug 17 15:41 a.txt
drwx------ 2 serenity serenity 4096 Aug 17 15:41 b

./b:
total 4
-rw------- 1 serenity serenity 14 Aug 17 15:41 c.txt
root@exscape:~# cd /home/serenity/permissions-test/
root@exscape:/home/serenity/permissions-test# cat a.txt
Hej hej, hemlig fil #1
root@exscape:/home/serenity/permissions-test# cat b/c.txt
Hemlig fil #2
serenity@exscape:~/permissions-test$ ls -al d.txt
-r-------- 1 serenity serenity 14 Aug 17 15:43 d.txt
serenity@exscape:~/permissions-test$ sudo su -
root@exscape:~# cat /home/serenity/permissions-test/d.txt
Hemlig fil #3
root@exscape:~# echo Hej > /home/serenity/permissions-test/d.txt
root@exscape:~# cat /home/serenity/permissions-test/d.txt
Hej
Medlem

Det känns som att @perost och @Thomas rätt ut saken ganska bra.
Tack alla!

