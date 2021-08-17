Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Intel Arc Tråd

Vem kommer Intel främst att konkurrera med?

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Chefredaktör 🕹

Vem kommer Intel främst att konkurrera med?

Vem kommer råka mest illa ut?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Hmm, jag tycker det är lite för tidigt att säga. Men jag saknar ett alternativ: att de misslyckas. Inte för att jag tror de kommer göra det, men helt osannolikt är det inte.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Hade de släppt idag hade det vara AMD. Men Q1, om AMD släpper det som det har ryktas om har Intel inte en chans i världen att konkurrera med dem på ett bra tag.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Tja, jag tror att Intel främst kommer att hitta kunder bland de som vill ha nåt med bra pris/prestanda. De som inte behöver det värsta, eller alla features, och som inte är villiga att spendera 5000kr+ på ett grafikkort. Det betyder ju att de lite inkräktar på AMD:s traditionella jaktmarker, men samtidigt så är ju AMD på väg uppåt i klasserna om man jämför med de senaste 5 åren eller så.

Så svaret är väl att AMD tar marknadsandelar av Nvidia, och Intel tar marknadsandelar av AMD?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Föredetting

Jag tror Arc bara kommer köpas av de som är die-hard fanboys av Intels IGP:er och vill uppleva samma prestanda på stationära datorer.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Chefredaktör 🕹
Skrivet av Meantek:

Jag tror Arc bara kommer köpas av de som är die-hard fanboys av Intels IGP:er och vill uppleva samma prestanda på stationära datorer.

Gå till inlägget

Drömmen om 720p i 15 fps är alive and kicking

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Dom som gillar Nvidia kommer fortsätta med Nvidia. AMD användare kommer alltid hoppa fram och tillbaka. Ingen kommer köpa Intel.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

För mig kommer de konkurrera med NVIDIA, men då handlar det främst om Linux- och mjukvarustöd snarare än om mest fps per krona. Min förhoppning är att Intel kan kombinera det bästa av båda världar: öppna drivrutiner som AMD och en seriös utmanare till NVIDIA på GPGPU-sidan. Då kommer i alla fall jag gå över till den blå sidan så länge som spelprestandan är åtminstone hyffsad.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara