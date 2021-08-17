| MB: Asus ROG Strix B550-F | CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900x | CPU-Kylare: Corsair H100i
| GPU: GeForce RTX 3080 | RAM: Crucial Ballistix 32GB 3600 MHz
|SSD: Samsung 970 EVO Plus 500GB
| Chassi: Corsair Obsidian 450D | PSU: Corsair RM850 | OS: Windows 10 Pro 64bit
Nybyggd dator - ssd hittas inte
Steinmarkh
Medlem
●
| MB: Asus ROG Strix B550-F | CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900x | CPU-Kylare: Corsair H100i
Steinmarkh
Medlem
●
| MB: Asus ROG Strix B550-F | CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900x | CPU-Kylare: Corsair H100i
| GPU: GeForce RTX 3080 | RAM: Crucial Ballistix 32GB 3600 MHz
|SSD: Samsung 970 EVO Plus 500GB
| Chassi: Corsair Obsidian 450D | PSU: Corsair RM850 | OS: Windows 10 Pro 64bit