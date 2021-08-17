Forum Datorer och system Stationära datorer Support och övrigt Tråd

Nybyggd dator - ssd hittas inte

Nybyggd dator - ssd hittas inte

Jag har byggt en dator och allt fungerar. Utom minnet.
Den ssd jag hade tänk ha som huvudsaklig lagring, för denna reservdator, hittas inte av bios. Sätter jag däremot in mitt gamla minne så hittar bios det.

Så här ser bygget ut:
https://se.pcpartpicker.com/list/xkdnz7

CPU: Intel Core i5-11400F 2.6 GHz 6-Core Processor
Motherboard: Asus PRIME B560-PLUS ATX LGA1200 Motherboard
Memory: Corsair Vengeance LPX 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-3200 CL16 Memory
Storage: Western Digital Blue 250 GB M.2-2280 Solid State Drive
Storage: Western Digital Blue SN550 1 TB M.2-2280 NVME Solid State Drive
Video Card: Asus GeForce GTX 1060 6GB 6 GB DUAL Video Card
Case: KOLINK OBSERVATORY LITE MESH RGB ATX Mid Tower Case
Power Supply: Corsair RMx 550 W 80+ Gold Certified Fully Modular ATX Power Supply

Skulle vara väldigt tacksam för lite tips och guidning. Är nybörjare, i all bemärkelse.

Är det en helt ny SSD utan windows-installation?
Startar du datorn med endast den SSD:n monterad och ingen annan hårddisk?

Skrivet av Steinmarkh:

Är det en helt ny SSD utan windows-installation?
Startar du datorn med endast den SSD:n monterad och ingen annan hårddisk?

Helt ny ssd. Jag bytte även en ny ssd eftersom jag trodde att minnet var dött men problemet kvarstår.
Jag startar med bara den i. Första gången jag startade datorn var även det gamla minnet i, och där kan windows ha funnits med. Men nu är det bara det nya, tomma minnet som inte hittas där. Ingen annan hårddisk.

Jag kan tillägga att jag inte har uppdaterat BIOS. Tycker att det verkar läskigt, men anar att jag kanske måste testa det?

Vad var den förra hårddisken för sort? Också SSD eller mekanisk?
Använder du samma kablar och port som för den gamla hårddisken som BIOS hittar, som när du kopplar in SSD:n?
Hur tänkte du installera Windows? Bootable USB?

Skrivet av Steinmarkh:

Vad var den förra hårddisken för sort? Också SSD eller mekanisk?
Använder du samma kablar och port som för den gamla hårddisken som BIOS hittar, som när du kopplar in SSD:n?
Hur tänkte du installera Windows? Bootable USB?

Också en ssd. Den du ser i listan ovan, den på 250 gb. Jag har testat båda korten på samma plats, men BIOS hittar bara det gamla kortet (när det kortet finns i datorn).

Jag hade tänkt installera windows från ett usb.

