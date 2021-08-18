Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Halv dator i delar + Louqe Ghost S1 + razer tgb.

Medlem

Halv dator i delar + Louqe Ghost S1 + razer tgb.

• Inet Taurus ATX chassi.
Pris: 100kr / Bud.

• Louqe Ghost S1 chassi.
Pangea Grön.
Model: LQ-GHS102-CA-0PA.
https://www.inet.se/produkt/6903379/louqe-ghost-s1-pangaea
Pris: 1000kr / Bud.

• MSI X570-A Pro AM4.
1599kr - https://classic.prisjakt.nu/produkt.php?p=5154483
Pris: 700kr / Bud.

• KOLINK Core 850w 80+. Ej modulär.
Tror det är denna: https://classic.prisjakt.nu/produkt.php?p=4315954
Pris: 200kr / Bud.

• Be Quiet! Pure Rock 2 (Ej den svarta)
Använd sedan månadsskiftet april/maj 2021.
389kr - https://classic.prisjakt.nu/produkt.php?p=5356891
Pris: 250kr / Bud.

• AMD Ryzen Wraith Stealth original cpu-kylare.
Medföljde en 5600X . Oanvänd.
Pris: Frakt + en redbull.

• Corsair Vengeance Airflow ramkylare.
284kr - https://classic.prisjakt.nu/produkt.php?p=2400459
Pris: 75kr / Bud.

• Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 Gula brytare.
Typ som röda cherry MX. Medföljer handledsstöd.
https://classic.prisjakt.nu/produkt.php?p=4128143
Pris: 450kr / Bud.

• ZyXEL GS-105B v3
Switch. Oanvänd.
Antal 10/100/1000 Base-T portar: 5st.
149kr - https://classic.prisjakt.nu/produkt.php?p=3393725
Pris: 50kr / Bud.

Medlem

Köper gärna X570, Pure Rock 2, Taurus-chassit samt Wraith Stealth för 1050 kr plus en Red Bull. Avhämtas.

Medlem
Skrivet av Choppe:

Köper gärna X570, Pure Rock 2, Taurus-chassit samt Wraith Stealth för 1050 kr plus en Red Bull. Avhämtas.

Kan även ta switchen för 1100 kr jämnt.

