Jeriko
Medlem ♥ ★
●
Hi,
Selling some high performance RAM kits:
2 x G.Skill Ripjaws V Black DDR4 4266MHz 2x16GB (F4-4266C17D-32GVKB)
Start bid price : 2000kr / kit ( anything below is not accepted)
1 kit has warranty at Proshop ( invoice included)
1 kit has warranty through Newegg ( invoice included)
*lifetime warranty at Gskill through serial number
Current price / kit: https://www.prisjakt.nu/produkt.php?p=5654508
Buy now: 5000kr for both kits ( 4x16GB)
Accept only Swish.
Shipping cost is covered by the buyer.
* the product is on other sites / forums
* no exchanges please
* check feedback section
Populärast på prisjakt
Copyright © 1999–2021 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.