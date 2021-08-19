Hitman 3 + Chivalry 2-kupong

Följde med processorköp via Inet. Kod skickas efter erhållen betalning.

https://www.inet.se/produkt/5414935/spelkupong-intel-game-bun...

Instruktioner

1 Go to softwareoffer.intel.com

2 Sign-in or create an Intel Digital Hub account.

3 Once your account is verified, log in and enter your Master Key by oktober 31, 2021 to claim your software.

4 Agree to the Offer Terms and Conditions and complete the short survey.

5 Select and download the available software products

500 SEK eller högsta bud, avslut Söndag kl 20.00

