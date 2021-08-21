Gaming dator

Kungtomte
Hej, tänkte lägga ut en intressekoll på datorn då jag har andra prioriteringar.
Fractal design r5 chassi
Gigabyte b550 aorus elite v2 moderkort
ASUS rog strix rtx 3070ti
AMD Ryzen 5 5600x med noctua nh-d15 kylare
g.skill 32gb 3600mhz cl14 ripjaws ram
corsair mp510b 960gb m2 disk(ocz agility 3 ssd och 1000gb hdd)
corsair ax1200 nätagg
