Hjälp med port forwarding

When you port forward on a router, you are telling it to pass any incoming connections on those ports to an internal device.

All that the router does is change the destination IP address on the incoming packet to the internal IP address you have specified. The device at the internal address is responsible for receiving and responding to the incoming connection.

So in order for a port forward to work you need both the port forward set up, and you need the internal device "listening" on the incoming ports.

If the internal device does not have an application running that is ready to accept the incoming connection, it will send a TCP RST packet back to the source, which is generally described as a "Connection refused