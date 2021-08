Har ni provat nvidiadrivrutinens 'nya' power management?

Instead of callbacks from the Linux kernel, this mechanism, when used, relies on a system management tool, such as systemd, to issue suspend, hibernate, and resume commands to the NVIDIA kernel driver via the /proc/driver/nvidia/suspend interface. It is still considered experimental, and requires explicit configuration to use.

If configured correctly, this mechanism is designed to remove the limitations of the kernel driver callback mechanism. It supports power management with advanced CUDA features (such as UVM), and it is capable of saving and restoring all video memory allocations.