NVIDIA Hotfix GeForce 496.61 WHQL

GeForce hotfix display driver version 496.61 is based on our latest

Game Ready Driver 496.49.

The hotfix addresses the following issues:

[Transport Fever/Transport Fever 2] Game will crash to desktop on startup [3411731/3409614]

[Detroit Become Human] Users may experience micro-stutters during gameplay [3389250]

[Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon] Visual artifacts may be observed during gameplay [3410593]

[WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship/RiMS Racing/TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge 2] Game will crash to desktop soon after being launched [3409320/3416650/3408673]

Download: https://nvidia.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5253