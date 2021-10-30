NVIDIA Hotfix GeForce 496.61 WHQL

Ragnarok
Medlem ♥ ★
●
AMD FX53 939 | MSI nForce4 939 | Ati Radeon x1800XT OC PE | 2*1024mb G-Skill 1-2-3-2-5 | Comhem 10/1 | Frölunda Indians SM GULD!!!
In Hoc Signo Vinces!
GeForce hotfix display driver version 496.61 is based on our latest
Game Ready Driver 496.49.
The hotfix addresses the following issues:
[Transport Fever/Transport Fever 2] Game will crash to desktop on startup [3411731/3409614]
[Detroit Become Human] Users may experience micro-stutters during gameplay [3389250]
[Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon] Visual artifacts may be observed during gameplay [3410593]
[WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship/RiMS Racing/TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge 2] Game will crash to desktop soon after being launched [3409320/3416650/3408673]
Download: https://nvidia.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5253
AMD FX53 939 | MSI nForce4 939 | Ati Radeon x1800XT OC PE | 2*1024mb G-Skill 1-2-3-2-5 | Comhem 10/1 | Frölunda Indians SM GULD!!!
In Hoc Signo Vinces!
Populärast på prisjakt
Copyright © 1999–2021 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.