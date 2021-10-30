Forum Ljud, bild och kommunikation Skärmar och TV-apparater Tråd

1080p gsync skärm 24-25"

1080p gsync skärm 24-25"

Hej, min bror behöver en ny datorskärm och är ute efter en 1080p skärm med gsync/gsync compatible som är mellan 24-25". edit: 120+hz

Om någon har något tips på en bra skärm som de kanske äger själv som inte kostar mer än 3000 hade det uppskattats.
Det kommer spelas mest mmos, mobas, singleplayer rpg och något fps. Helst inga eftersläpningar och inga urvattnade färger.

Insåg precis att min egen freesync skärm kan köra gsync fast den inte har märkningen. Eftersom jag redan är så nöjd med min Acer Nitro XV240YP så blir det en sådan till honom.

Tackar för alla tips ändå.

Tackar för alla tips ändå.

Ifall du är ute efter specifikt G-sync är det enklast att utgå från passande modeller på Nvidias lista över certifierade skärmar:

https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/products/g-sync-monitors...

Som tumregel: Vill du undvika eftersläp, välj bort VA. Vill du undvika urvattande färger, välj bort TN. Kvar är då IPS.

Jag har den här https://www.netonnet.se/art/gaming/gamingskarm/acer-nitro-vg2... och är mycket nöjd.

240 hz, g-sync IPS. Går dock inte höja och sänka den därav priset, men köpte en https://cdon.se/hemelektronik/logilink-monitorstall-i-glas-me... så blev jäkligt bra och snyggt i alla fall. Fick ge 2400 kr så har inget att klaga på förutom skärmstället.

Som natt och dag i färger mot min tn panel. Och har hjälpt mig i fps-spel att urskilja olika saker/objekt.

Verkar slut på NoN, men du kan köpa den här https://cdon.se/hemelektronik/acer-nitro-vg252q-led-skarm-24-... som säljer den via ComputerSalg A/S

https://www.sweclockers.com/marknad/206238-aoc-24-24g2u-ips-1...

Tackar för tipsen. Vad tror ni om denna? Verkar ha fått bra rescensioner och är 1920x1080p 24" 120hz, IPS med gsync-compatible.
Tänker att 120hz bör räcka.

https://www.prisjakt.nu/produkt.php?p=5284356

Skrivet av Hartassen:

Tackar för tipsen. Vad tror ni om denna? Verkar ha fått bra rescensioner och är 1920x1080p 24" 120hz, IPS med gsync-compatible.
Tänker att 120hz bör räcka.

https://www.prisjakt.nu/produkt.php?p=5284356

Varför 120 hz när du får 240 till nästan samma pris?

Skrivet av blue eyed devil:

Varför 120 hz när du får 240 till nästan samma pris?

Vad är 240hz bra för förutom om han ska spela csgo? (vilket han inte gör) bättre att ha full ergonomi på skärmen då tycker jag.

Köpte denna för under 2000 tidigare i år, varit väldigt nöjd med den.

https://www.prisjakt.nu/produkt.php?p=5304845

Skrivet av lambdan:

Köpte denna för under 2000 tidigare i år, varit väldigt nöjd med den.

https://www.prisjakt.nu/produkt.php?p=5304845

Har den gsync stöd? Verkar inte så enligt prisjakt.

Insåg precis att min egen freesync skärm kan köra gsync fast den inte har märkningen. Eftersom jag redan är så nöjd med min Acer Nitro XV240YP så blir det en sådan till honom.

Tackar för alla tips ändå.

