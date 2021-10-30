1080p gsync skärm 24-25"

Jag har den här https://www.netonnet.se/art/gaming/gamingskarm/acer-nitro-vg2... och är mycket nöjd.

240 hz, g-sync IPS. Går dock inte höja och sänka den därav priset, men köpte en https://cdon.se/hemelektronik/logilink-monitorstall-i-glas-me... så blev jäkligt bra och snyggt i alla fall. Fick ge 2400 kr så har inget att klaga på förutom skärmstället.

Som natt och dag i färger mot min tn panel. Och har hjälpt mig i fps-spel att urskilja olika saker/objekt.

Verkar slut på NoN, men du kan köpa den här https://cdon.se/hemelektronik/acer-nitro-vg252q-led-skarm-24-... som säljer den via ComputerSalg A/S