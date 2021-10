Driftstörning Bahnhof, nån mer?

Pinging 46.59.113.40 with 32 bytes of data:

Reply from 46.59.113.40: bytes=32 time=2ms TTL=249

Reply from 46.59.113.40: bytes=32 time=2ms TTL=249

Reply from 46.59.113.40: bytes=32 time=2ms TTL=249

Reply from 46.59.113.40: bytes=32 time=2ms TTL=249

Ping statistics for 46.59.113.40:

Packets: Sent = 4, Received = 4, Lost = 0 (0% loss),

Approximate round trip times in milli-seconds:

Minimum = 2ms, Maximum = 2ms, Average = 2ms

C:\Users\Gambit2K>