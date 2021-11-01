Forum Ljud, bild och kommunikation Nätverk och uppkoppling Tråd

Kan inte ansluta till internet utan att starta om datorn

Kan inte ansluta till internet utan att starta om datorn

Jag har haft ett problem ganska länge med denna dator som jag byggde för 2 år sedan och även om jag är ansluten med tråd så måste jag starta om datorn vanligtvis 1-2 gånger för att få anslutning och ibland mer Jag har installerat ett annat nätverkskort men med samma resultat och även på andra nätverk så blir det likadant, jag misstänker att det är något som "blockerar" anslutningen. Kom gärna med förslag på vad jag kan göra för att fixa problemet. Jag nämner i kommentarerna om jag har testat eller ska testa det.

Specs:
Ryzen 7 3700x
ASUS Rog Strix X570-F gaming
G.Skill Tident Z CL16 3600 mhz
MSI Geforce RTX 2070 super
Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB
Windows 10
Nätverkskort: ASUS PCE-C25000 2.5 Gbps
Virusprogram: Norton 360

Medlem

Har du provat utan norton?

Medlem

Testa att köra denna.
https://www.rizonesoft.com/downloads/complete-internet-repair...

Den gör så mycket på en gång, så slipper man mata in allt för hand i kommandotolken.

Testa stänga av Norton brandvägg.

Medlem

Hur länge håller sig uppkopplingen innan du måste starta om? Finns det något mönster? Tänker om det kan vara någon energispargrej som kickar igång. Windows Fast Startup av/på?

Prövat att installera om drivrutinerna för nätverkskortet? De från moderkortstillverkarens hemsida alltså, inte de som Windows drar ner själv. Får själv ibland problem med att drivrutiner från Windows Update skriver över fungerande drivrutin från tillverkaren och orsakar att trackpaden på laptopen slutar fungera korrekt, har en Group Policy som förhindrar detta numera.

Bästa vore om du kunde få ut några felmeddelanden och felkoder när det inträffar

