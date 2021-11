EVGA bestulna på grafikkort i lastbilskupp

Skrivet av Alexraptor: Gick det till så här, månne tro? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7I353MuzAwo

Gå till inlägget

Don’t let this distract you from the fact that Hector is going to be running three Honda civics with spoon engines, and on top of that, he just went into Harry’s and bought three t66 turbos with nos, and a motec exhaust system.