Gaming Headsets (nya och oanvända)

Har ett gäng headsets till salu.

För och hålla det rent och någorlunda lättare för mig att se vilka som är intresserade så skriv endast i tråden om ni intresserade och antal, så återkommer jag i PM till er.

Har ni frågor så skicka det i PM.

100kr styck. Kan skickas men då står köparen för frakt via PostNord (66kr)

--------- Mer info om produkten nedan -------------

Multiplatform Compatibility: Gaming headset works on PS4, PS Vita, PSP, Xbox One, Windows PC, Mac OS PC, Switch, iOS Device and Android Device. With a cable with two transfer cables, 3.5mm single connector USB interface (only for LED lights). Gamers can always enjoy an immersive gaming experience, no matter what the platform. Plug and Play.

Ergonomic design and advanced materials: The PS4 gaming headset uses brilliant RGB light.

Realistic Surround Sound Effects: All gaming audio effects and details come into your ears to bring an immersive gaming experience to our PS4 gaming headsets.

Bendable Noise Cancelling Microphone: This gaming headset uses the soft omni-directional microphone that can be easily attached to any desired position for clear voice recording.

100% high quality and excellent customer service: We offer our customers 24-hour customer support and professional gaming headset troubleshooting. Their benefits and needs are always in the foreground.

