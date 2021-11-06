Dell U2719DC

Tjena, har en skärm som inte används och vill se om någon är intresserad.

27 tumm, HDMI, Displayport, USB-C 65W power delivery. USB-Hub med både usb-c och usb-A.

1 x DP 1.4 (HDCP 1.4)

1 x HDMI1.4 (HDCP 1.4)

1 x USB Type-C (Alternate mode with DisplayPort 1.4, USB 3.1 upstream port, Power Delivery PD up to 65 W)

1 x DP (Out) with MST (HDCP 1.4 )

2 x USB 3.0 downstream port

2 x USB 3.0 with BC1.2 charging capability at 2A (max)

1 x Analog 2.0 audio line out (3.5mm jack)

Använd sparsamt. Kartong finns kvar, kan ev skickas på mottagarens bekostnad.

Läs hela annonsen här