Två skärmar samtidigt

Två skärmar samtidigt

Hej. Jag har nu två skärmar. Min main skärm är kopplad till mitt grafikkort och min andra skärm till moderkortet (HDMI). Det står på min andra skärm att det inte är någon HDMI signal. Det kommer heller inte upp i Windows att jag har 2 skärmar. Vad kan jag göra?

Koppla båda skärmarna till grafikkortet

Koppla båda skärmarna till grafikkortet

Har enbart ett uttag i grafikkortet.

Har enbart ett uttag i grafikkortet.

Ett i grafikkortet och ett i moderkortet?
Annars är du rökt. Då kan du bara köra en skärm.

Har enbart ett uttag i grafikkortet.

Måste vara ett gammalt grafikkort du har. Kanske dags för ett nytt?

Vad kan jag göra?

Börja med att beskriva vilka komponenter som sitter i datorn. Det är exempelvis troligt att du inte använder en processor med dedikerad grafikdel och du därmed inte kan få någon bild via moderkortet, men utan nödvändig information måste de som försöker hjälpa dig gissa istället för att kunna ge korrekta svar.

Första frågan borde vara vad har du för Moderkort+CPU och GPU.
Rätt vanligt att nya grafikkort har 2-3 Displayport och 1 HDMI uttag på sig.

