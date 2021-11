Up to 11% increase in performance in Battlefield™ 2042 @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 21.11.2 on the 16 GB Radeon™ RX 6700 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.10.4.RS-433

Up to 15% increase in performance in Battlefield™ 2042 @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 21.11.2 on the 16 GB Radeon™ RX 6800 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.10.4.RS-432

Up to 14% increase in performance in Battlefield™ 2042 @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 21.11.2 on the 16 GB Radeon™ RX 6900 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.10.4.RS-431

During Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy™ gameplay, some users may experience driver timeouts on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 5500 XT Graphics. A temporary workaround is to disable the Radeon™ Anti-Lag feature in Radeon™ Software.

Some users may experience elevated disk space consumption by the Multimedia Athena Dumps folder.

Visual artifacts may be observed while playing Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 6800M Graphics.

While playing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds™ with multiple displays connected in extended mode, Radeon™ Software may become unresponsive when the user is in the lobby and attempts to open Radeon Software on the secondary display via the context menu. A temporary workaround is to press the Alt + R keyboard shortcut if this happens.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.