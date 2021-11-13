Säljer en Arctic Accelero Xtreme III Rev.2, ouppackat och oanvänt.

Kvitto finns, inköpt förra året.

6 års garanti från inköpsdatum.

Planen var att köra det i mitt Ncase M1 med 2 st Noctuafläktar som exhaust som i denna video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A_xqBidOjpQ&ab_channel=Optimu...

men jag kom aldrig till skott.

Helst ser jag upphämtning i Stockholm city/Vasastan, men om det ska skickas så får köparen stå för frakten.

Kompatibelt med nedan kort:

Nvidia GeForce:

RTX 2080 Super, 2080, 2070 Super, Titan Xp, Titan X (Pascal), GTX 1080(Ti), 1070 (Ti), 1060, Titan X, 980(Ti), 970, Titan(Black), 780(Ti), 770, 760 , 750(Ti), 680, 670, 660(Ti), 650 Ti(boost), 580, 570, 560(Ti, SE), 550Ti, 480, 460(SE), GTS 450, 250, 240(OEM), GT 740, 9800 (GTX+, GTX, GT), 9600 (GT, GSO 512, GSO), 9500 GT (not LP), 8800 Ultra (G80), 8800 GTX (G80), 8800 GTS (G80), 8800 GTS 512 (G92), 8800 GTS (G92), 8800 GT, 8800 GS (9600GSO), 7900 GTX, 7800 (GTX 512, GTX, GT) Titan Xp, Titan X (Pascal), GTX 1080(Ti), 1070 (Ti), 1060, Titan X, 980(Ti), 970, Titan(Black), 780(Ti), 770, 760 , 750(Ti), 680, 670, 660(Ti), 650 Ti(boost), 580, 570, 560(Ti, SE), 550Ti, 480, 460(SE), GTS 450, 250, 240(OEM), GT 740, 9800 (GTX+, GTX, GT), 9600 (GT, GSO 512, GSO), 9500 GT (not LP), 8800 Ultra (G80), 8800 GTX (G80), 8800 GTS (G80), 8800 GTS 512 (G92), 8800 GTS (G92), 8800 GT, 8800 GS (9600GSO), 7900 GTX, 7800 (GTX 512, GTX, GT)

AMD Radeon:

RX 5700 (XT), R9 390(X), 380(X), 370X, 290(X), 285, 280(X), 270(X), R7 370, 265, HD 8870, 7970 (GHz), 7950 (Boost), 7870(XT,GHz), 7850, 6970, 6950, 6870, 6850, 6790, 5870, 5850, 5830, 4890, 4870, 4850, 4830, 3870, 3850

* Please ensure your graphics card does not come with a stacked power socket.

** Accelero Xtreme IV is compatible only with the graphics card using a standard size PCB with a width of 98mm.

Graphics cards with different dimensions will not be compatible with this cooler. This includes: -Low profile Graphics card -Graphics cards with extended PCB (such as : ASUS DirectCU II R9 290, GTX780-DC2OC-3GD5) The compatibility list is based on AMD Radeon and NVIDIA's reference board layout only. Please check the height restriction drawing before purchase. In most cases it is not possible to install the cooler when the graphics card is mounted in the first PCI slot of the motherboard.

