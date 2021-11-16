OrCam MyEye 2 - Portable AI Assistans Kamera för Synskadade

Hej, har en OrCam MyEye 2 liggande som ska säljas eftersom ord. ägaren av produkten inte behöver en så avancerad version av produkten och har inskaffat en lättare version, men var inte inom tid för retur.

Inköpt : Aug 2020

Skick : Som Ny, Knappt använd

Ny Pris: fr. 43750 kr

DISCLAIMER : Den har inte tillgång till Svenska som språk såvitt som jag vet, har inte kopplat den till min egen telefon för att verifiera, går enligt ord. ägarens information.

- Produkt Info -

OrCam MyEye is a lightweight smart camera that attaches to virtually any glasses frame. The full version of OrCam MyEye uses Artificial Intelligence technology to instantly read any printed or digital text, increasing the independence of blind and visually impaired people. It does so by relaying visual information audibly. The intuitive device is operated by using simple hand gestures and has more than 20 voice-activated commands. It is designed for all ages, can be used with any level of vision loss and does not require an internet connection. MyEye's other features include recognizing faces, identifying products, colors, money notes, barcodes and more.

