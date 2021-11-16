NVIDIA GeForce 496.76

Game Ready for Battlefield 2042

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for Battlefield 2042, which utilizes NVIDIA DLSS and maximize performance and NVIDIA Reflex to minimize latency. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest new titles to leverage DLSS technology, including Assetto Corsa Competizione, Bright Memory: Infinite, Farming Simulator 22, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and Myth of Empires. Additionally, this Game Ready Driver also provides the best experience for Ruined King: A League of Legends Story.

Fixed Issues in this Release

- [WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship/WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship]: The games crash on launch. [3409320/3409312]

- [Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint]: Textures in the game may flicker. [3410593]

- [Transport Fever]: The game crashes upon launch. [3411731]

- [Transport Fever 2]: Null pointer exception occurs in the display driver. [3409614]

- [Quake 2 RTX]: Image corruption occurs in the blurred (bloom effect) background. [3410802]

- [Far Cry 6][DirectX 12][GeFOrce RTX 3070 Ti]: With ULTRA + DXR + HD textures set, the game crashes at 4K. [3391784]

- [Detroit Become Human]: Random stuttering/freezing occurs in the game. [3389250]

- [Red Dead Redemption 2]: The game crashes with TDR or the system crashes while running the game. [200766423]

- [Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War]: The game randomly crashes. [3413347]

- [Marvel's Avengers Xbox Game Pass for PC version]: Game may randomly crash during gameplay [3404644]

Download: https://uk.download.nvidia.com/Windows/496.76/496.76-desktop-...

PDF: https://us.download.nvidia.com/Windows/496.76/496.76-win11-wi...

Windows 10/11 Issues

- [Supreme Command:Forged Alliance/Supreme Commander 2]: Performance drop when there is mouse movement. [3405920]

- [Deathloop][HDR]: TDR/corruption occurs in the game with Windows HDR enabled. If this issue occurs, toggle the Windows HDR setting.

- Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed may crash on courses where players drive through water. [3338967]

- [HDR][G-Sync]: Mouse pointer gets stuck after turning on HDR from the Windows Control Panel or after toggling G-Sync from the NVIDIA control panel. [200762998] To work around, click the mouse (right or left button). The mouse cursor will be sluggish for a few seconds before returning to normal operation.

- [NVIDIA Advanced Optimus][NVIDIA Control Panel]: After setting the display multiplexer type to “dGPU”, the setting is not preserved across a reboot or resume from S4. [200779758]

- YouTube: The YouTube web site randomly displays extreme contrast/gamma while idle or during video playback. [3420164]

- [NVIDIA Image Scaling][Desktop]: The screen moves to the upper left corner on cold boot when Image Scaling is applied to the desktop. [3424721] Do not apply NVIDIA Image Scaling to the desktop. It is intended only for video upscaling or for games which do not run with a scaling resolution unless the same Image Scaling resolution is applied on the desktop.

- [NVIDIA Image Scaling][DirectX 11 video apps]: With Image Scaling enabled, video playback is corrupted or results in a system hang after performing an HDR transition. [3431284] If HDR is required to be toggled from the Microsoft Control Panel, be sure to switch to a different Image Scaling resolution. Note: You may encounter issues installing the NVIDIA Control Panel from the Windows Store. See “Issues Installing the NVIDIA Control Panel from the Windows Store” on page 19 for more information. Release 495 Driver for Windows, Version 496.76 RN-08399-496-76_v01 | 10 Open Issues in Version 496.76 WHQL

- [NVIDIA Image Scaling]: After performing a clean install or over install over version 496.49, NVIDIA Image Scaling resolutions do not appear in the game. [3434708] To work around, a. Disable HDR in case it's enabled from the Microsoft Control Panel, enable Image Scaling and apply the Image Scaling resolution on the desktop, and then reboot the system. b. If the previous instructions do not work, upgrade to the hotfix driver 496.84.