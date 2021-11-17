Forum Ljud, bild och kommunikation Skärmar och TV-apparater Tråd

Är 32" för stort för mig? [50-70cm avstånd]

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Är 32" för stort för mig? [50-70cm avstånd]

Hej,

Kollar just nu på en LG 27GP850, men fått erbjudande på en 32GP850 för runt samma pris, och självklart gör det att jag börjar fundera på att gå på en 32a istället. Men som vi vet, storlek spelar ju inte alltid roll. Förutom att de är väldigt lika skärmar, och 27an har lite klarare bild pga högre ppi, så verkar 27an vara lite mer responsiv.

Så, idag sitter jag på 2 uråldriga 24or, och vill uppgradera till en bättre 1440p 144hz+ skärm (Sitter på en 144, men dp/dvi porten är sönder så lider med 60HZ via hdmi). Har inte haft någon möjlighet att testa vare sig en 27a eller 32a, och förstår att bara att gå upp till en 27a kommer vara stor skillnad (de andra två kommer troligtvis fortsätta vara sekundärskärmar). Undrar om det därför är idiotiskt att gå upp till en 32a direkt?

Gör mest vanligt hemmakontorsarbete, programmering, spel (allt möjligt, inte mycket competetive FPS men tycker det är kul att spela csgo ibland med polare).

Inte speciellt bra med information, men antar att jag mest tänker är 32 för stort att gå upp till från 24, samt är 1440p för lågt för en 32a. På mitt avstånd(som troligtvis kommer bli lite mindre eftersom skärmen är större), kommer det bli svårt att ta in hela bilden?
Är tänkt att stå på skrivbord, utan någon arm.

Mvh

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Sitter vid en 43" på ca 80 cm avstånd, trivs som fisken i vattnet! Satt tidigare på 27" på ditt avstånd och ville ha större. Arbetsyta är underbart enligt mig.

Edit: För att svara på din fråga, tror inte 32" är för stort på det avståndet. Däremot skulle jag fundera på 4k om du går upp till 32"

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Jag sitter nu på en 32" på runt det avståndet, tycker inte alls det är för stort, hade nog lätt kunnat köra 36-38" om det fanns sånna skärmar på marknaden.
Dock sitter jag på 4K och inte 1440p så just hur ppi aspekten påverkar kan jag inte uttala mig om, men just 32" på det avståndet funkar ypperligt enl mig

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

32" låter lagom!
2560x1440 "funkar" men 4k är att föredra

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Bildexpert 📺

Är kalsonger storlek XL för stora för mig? Svar ja. Jag har testat. I alla de från H&M. Men jag kan inte svara på vilka kalsonger som passar en annan utan det är upp till var och en hur juvelerna dinglar bäst.

32-tum eller 27-tum är egentligen samma situation. Bara du kan svara på det är för stort för dig. Och alla som rekommenderar något specifikt annat kan egentligen bara berätta hur just deras egna juveler buntas bäst.

Från 24 tum 1920x1080 till 32-tum 2560x1440 är faktisk exakt samma pixeldensitet. Pixlarna är lika stora som vad du redan ser på dina gamla skärmar. Bara att du får lite mer än decimeter till på höjden och ännu mer på bredden.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Laxpudding:

Är kalsonger storlek XL för stora för mig? Svar ja. Jag har testat. I alla de från H&M. Men jag kan inte svara på vilka kalsonger som passar en annan utan det är upp till var och en hur juvelerna dinglar bäst.

32-tum eller 27-tum är egentligen samma situation. Bara du kan svara på det är för stort för dig. Och alla som rekommenderar något specifikt annat kan egentligen bara berätta hur just deras egna juveler buntas bäst.

Från 24 tum 1920x1080 till 32-tum 2560x1440 är faktisk exakt samma pixeldensitet. Pixlarna är lika stora som vad du redan ser på dina gamla skärmar. Bara att du får lite mer än decimeter till på höjden och ännu mer på bredden.

Gå till inlägget

Nä var lite det jag också tänkte, specifikt kommer inte bilden bli mycket bättre på 1440 32 vs 1080 24. Så det jag egentligen skulle få är då högre frekvens, större skärm och kanske bättre färger (men inte nödvändigtvis mycket bättre bild?). Jag antar att en del av frågan då också är om 32 1440p är bättre bild, eller om det kanske ger mer att gå på en 27".

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av sassa46:

Sitter vid en 43" på ca 80 cm avstånd, trivs som fisken i vattnet! Satt tidigare på 27" på ditt avstånd och ville ha större. Arbetsyta är underbart enligt mig.

Edit: För att svara på din fråga, tror inte 32" är för stort på det avståndet. Däremot skulle jag fundera på 4k om du går upp till 32"

Gå till inlägget

Ja var lite det jag funderade på, bilden blir kanske inte avsevärt mycket bättre utan jag får bara en större skärm med mer hz. Har nog inte råd att punga ut för en 32a med 4k och hög hz, och enda anledningen jag kikade på 32an var pga samma pris.

Skrivet av Cequence:

Jag sitter nu på en 32" på runt det avståndet, tycker inte alls det är för stort, hade nog lätt kunnat köra 36-38" om det fanns sånna skärmar på marknaden.
Dock sitter jag på 4K och inte 1440p så just hur ppi aspekten påverkar kan jag inte uttala mig om, men just 32" på det avståndet funkar ypperligt enl mig

Gå till inlägget

Ja, just ppi är nog också värt att tänka på. Är ju samma som 1080p 24", och vill nog ändå uppgradera från det bildmässigt också.

Skrivet av CarlOscar:

32" låter lagom!
2560x1440 "funkar" men 4k är att föredra

Gå till inlägget

Förstår, då blir det kanske en 27a ändå!

Tack för alla svar!

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Ser inte varför 1440p skulle vara för lågt för en 32-tummare. Skulle själv säga att det snarare är tvärtom, att 4K skulle vara overkill för den storleken. Speciellt med de användningsområden som du radar upp. Hade du hållit på mycket med bild och/eller video på heltid, eller haft det som ett stort intresse, så hade det varit en annan grej.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara