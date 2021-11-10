Windows 10 November 2021 update

Joppis
Någon som har hunnit testa senaste stora uppdateringen av Windows 10?
https://blogs.windows.com/windowsexperience/2021/11/16/how-to...
Windows 10, version 21H2 will have a scoped set of features focused on productivity and security, prioritized to meet our customers’ needs based on feedback. New features focused on productivity, management and security include:
Adding WPA3 H2E standards support for enhanced Wi-Fi security
Windows Hello for Business introduces a new deployment method called cloud trust to support simplified passwordless deployments and achieve a deploy-to-run state within a few minutes
GPU compute support in the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) and Azure IoT Edge for Linux on Windows (EFLOW) deployments for machine learning and other compute intensive workflows
