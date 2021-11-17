Forum Datorer och system Bärbara datorer Köpråd Tråd

Måste en laptop vara fläktlös om man jobbar med den i knät?

Medlem

Måste en laptop vara fläktlös om man jobbar med den i knät?

Hej,

Jag är författare och skriver med lättviktslaptop i knät. Har haft en AsusZenbook UX305 som är fläktlös. Funkat perfekt i sex år. Skulle vilja ha en exakt likadan men det finns inga Zenbooks som är fläktlösa längre.

Har tittat på ett antal fläktlösa modeller av andra märken men oftast har de sämre prestanda eller en massa funktioner som jag ej önskar.

Så nu undrar jag - tror ni att en tunn laptop (max ca 1,3 kilo, 13-14 tum) klarar värmen från knät en hel dag även om den kyls med fläkt?

Förslag på modeller tas tacksamt emot. Ska klara word, mejl, googling, zoom-inspelningar.
Inte mindre än 8Gb ram, helst 16 och minst 512 Gb SSD-disk.
Så tyst som möjligt.

Den stora frågan är om jag vågar köpa en ny Asus Zenbook trots fläkt?

Jättetacksam för svar på min något udda fråga!

Medlem

Alltså ja har svårt att förstå din fråga "Så nu undrar jag - tror ni att en tunn laptop (max ca 1,3 kilo, 13-14 tum) klarar värmen från knät en hel dag även om den kyls med fläkt?"
Är du orolig för ditt knä eller laptopen ? Om du skriver så kommer knappast fläkten snurra (snabbt iaf), ordbehandlingsprogram är inte direkt krävande.
Så ja du vågar nog köpa en ny Zenbook om du är nöjd med en sån.

Edit: Brukar sitta med laptopen (i sig) i knät då jag spelar på den (fläkt på max), fortfarande 2 fullt fungerande knän och laptop.

Medlem
Skrivet av JanneBergen:

Så nu undrar jag - tror ni att en tunn laptop (max ca 1,3 kilo, 13-14 tum) klarar värmen från knät en hel dag även om den kyls med fläkt?

Det är knappast värmen från dina ben som är problematiskt utan var luftintagen sitter. Är de på undersidan så du blockerar dem när du har datorn i knät riskerar det bli för varmt i datorn.

En separat fråga är ju hur rygg och nacke mår av att sitta och skriva på en laptop i knät hela dagen...

Medlem

Macbook air m1 2020

