Louqe Ghost S1 & TopHat Medium mk2

Louqe Ghost S1 mk2 Limestone
LQ-GHS102-CA-0LI
mITX
Louqe Ghost S1 TopHat Medium Limestone
LQ-GHS102-TH-2LI
Säljs som ett kit
Inköpt: Februari 2020
Prisidé: 1500 SEK
Det som fås är det som syns på bilderna (Ragtag & några skruvar är med)
Betalning sker med swish eller kontanter
Avhämtning (kan eventuellt tänka mig skicka)
Inga bud via PM
Jag förbehåller mig rätten att sälja till vem jag vill
