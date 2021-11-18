Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Louqe Ghost S1 & TopHat Medium mk2

Louqe Ghost S1 & TopHat Medium mk2

Louqe Ghost S1 mk2 Limestone
LQ-GHS102-CA-0LI
mITX

Louqe Ghost S1 TopHat Medium Limestone
LQ-GHS102-TH-2LI

Säljs som ett kit
Inköpt: Februari 2020
Prisidé: 1500 SEK

  • Det som fås är det som syns på bilderna (Ragtag & några skruvar är med)

  • Betalning sker med swish eller kontanter

  • Avhämtning (kan eventuellt tänka mig skicka)

  • Inga bud via PM

  • Jag förbehåller mig rätten att sälja till vem jag vill

