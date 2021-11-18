Vilken ratt? Ej logitech, thrustmaster

+++ Divide By Cucumber Error. Please Reinstall Universe And Reboot +++
"Real stupidity beats artificial intelligence every time." - Terry Pratchett, Hogfather
+++ Divide By Cucumber Error. Please Reinstall Universe And Reboot +++
"Real stupidity beats artificial intelligence every time." - Terry Pratchett, Hogfather
Speldator: Ryzen 5600x | Asus B550m TUF Gaming Wi-Fi | G.Skill TridentZ Neo 2x16GB 3600MHz CL16 (hynix djr) | In Win 301 | Scythe Fuma 2 I Asus RTX 3070 Dual OC | Seasonic GX750 | Lots of unicorn vomit Laptop: Lenovo T420 quad core + 660Ti eGPU Kringutrustning: Cooler master Quickfire TK MX-Brown | Sennheiser HD598cs | Sony WH1000XM3 | Logitech G900 | ASUS PB278QR | Rift CV1 | Audio Pro Addon T14