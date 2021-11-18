Forum Spel Racing, sport och simulator Tråd

Vilken ratt? Ej logitech, thrustmaster

Vilken ratt? Ej logitech, thrustmaster

Gillade thrustmaster t300 rs dock lite liten diameter, men efter 4 garanti fall var det inte kul längre.
Testade då logitech g29, efter 5 minuter var den ner packad, ingen känsla mot thrustmastern.

Så vad skall jag testa nu? Gillar rally spel. Spelar wrc 8 och dirt rally 1 och 2.
Spelar på ps4

Om du fortfarande vill ha något vettigt men varken Logitech eller Thrustmaster lockar så kan nog Fanatec vara ett alternativ. Dyrare men också mycket bättre. Deras nya och enklare CSL DD verkar sjukt lovande och fick väldigt höga betyg av Tomas på FZ. kan vara värt en kik

https://fanatec.com/eu-en/racing-wheels-wheel-bases/wheel-bas...

Ge Thrustmaster en chans till. 4 garantifall måste varit något måndags-ex. Om det inte passar så är nog enda alternativet att kliva upp i pris till Fanatec eller något.

Jag köpte en beg T300 RS som jag servade med ny fläkt och ny hållare till hall monitor sensors, har fungerat perfekt i åtskilliga timmar sedan dess. Finns ju rätt stort utbud på rattar att köpa till också, om du inte bara vill köra adapter och riktig bilratt.

Ingen jag känner eller mig själv är övernöjd med thrustmasters kvalitet. För mig har min bas varit inne två gånger, Pedalerna har 4 potentiometrar gått sönder, växelspaken har "bara" knoppen delat sig.
Kompisens hade mindre problem men varit inne en gång för ratstången och trasiga pedaler efter 2 år.
Efter min blev träffad av blixten (inte thrustmasters fel iallfall) så har jag reservdelar till pedalerna och ratten.
Sen har rattarna sett mer slitage än vad de borde ha, 3 knäckta växelpaddel fästen och mycket sligate på ställen det inte borde slitas på.

Fanatec har ryckt upp sig vad jag sett sen csw1 och 2 samt thrustmasters nyare pedaler borde inte paja på samma sätt då de inte längre kör potentiometer....men det blir inte thrustmaster för mig igen iallfall.

