Forum Datorer och system Bärbara datorer Köpråd Tråd

Bärbar dator för fortniet och roblox?

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Bärbar dator för fortniet och roblox?

Hej,
Någon som kan rekommendera en bärbar dator som det fungerar att köra Fortnite och Roblox på?
Inge överdimisonering räcker om det flyter på.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara