Looking to grab one off this list: https://promotion.asus.com/en/nordics/intel-z690

The cashback looks nice. Any idea which board you'd suggest with good vrm and best overall?

I probably won't OC this CPU but want something that will not limit the CPU at all, the 125W makes me think throttling may be an issue with a potential bad vrm motherboard.

edit: Updated title with the correct CPU name