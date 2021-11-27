Forum Mjukvara Microsoft Windows Tråd

OSMC till M2 SDD = Hur?

OSMC till M2 SDD = Hur?

Hej

Ska försöka få OSMC Media Player till en M2 SSD. Går efter instruktionerna från: https://osmc.tv/download/ väljer att ladda ner en disk image för "Raspberry Pi 4 / 400" --> Release: 2021-08-1. Lägger över innehållet på disken men inser att det är FAT filsystem och Linux vill inte ha det!

Hur kan jag formatera med EXT filsystemet som Linux vill ha? Går inte att boota i Raspberry Pi 4 så jag antog att det är fel!?

Jag försöker också med Windows installations filen. Laddar ner den via Loggan för Windows och gör igång. Se videon på: https://1drv.ms/u/s!Ah3ROr-SBUwzqORjb1PohEEbwurBAg?e=d1nEVa

Som ni ser visas inte min SSD enhet då jag väljer usb (den ansluts via en usb case för M2 diskar). Hur får jag in OSMC annars. Något tips???

Mvh Fredrik

När du skriver "lägger över innehållet" tror jag du gör fel, det du laddar ner är en hel image fil så du måste använda typ win32 disk imager eller annat program för att skriva image filen till din SSD och då spelar formateringen ingen roll alls då image filen redan har ett format och skriver över allt på din SSD, den blir formaterad och klar så att säga.

Ok, jag antog att det bara var att dra filerna men är kanske inte så enkelt. Har testat nu med Win32 Disk Imager och den startar nu men bara så OSMC loggan vissas med texten Install failed: Could mount BootFS. Något tips annars får jag googla ;)?

Jag använder nästan uteslutande https://www.balena.io/etcher/ , den portabla varianten numera när jag ska installera en bootbar image, oavsett om det är på en ssd eller ett sdkort.

Annars kan du ju testa att klona innehållet från ett fungerande OSMC-sdkort till ssd'n.

Verkar som att Sam inte har fixat detta än, man måste fortfarande boota från SD-kortet och sen köra från ssd, det funkar inte att boota från ssd. Med tex LibreELEC funkar det att boota från ssd och köra helt utan SD-kort.
https://libreelec.tv/downloads/raspberry/

