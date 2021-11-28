Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Radeon RX 580 8 GB.

Radeon RX 580 8 GB.

Hej!

Har ett RX 580 till salu. Det är 8 GB modellen. Har mestadels använts till spel men på slutet var det tänkt att den skulle användas till mining. Så några veckor mining med andra ord. Men jag känner att jag bara vill ha Nvidia kort i min rigg.

Kan tänka mig byte mot ett Nvidia kort i minst 1000-serien.

Vet ej hur gammalt det är, har inget kvitto eller kartong. Har dock antistatpåse som jag kan stoppa det i om man vill att det skall skickas. Köparen står då för frakten och förskottsbetalning.

Vid byte tror jag att vi båda vill kunna träffas för det så det vore trevligt hyffsat nära Sandviken. Vid upphämtning går det naturligtvis bra att se att det fungerar.

Byte kommer att prioriteras.
Bilden är kanske inte den bästa, men en GPU är inte så mycket att se.

Eventuell budgivning sker i tråden.

MVh Fredrik

Läs hela annonsen här

har den använts för mining så sjunker priset. kanske 1100kr?

Skrivet av Gtoxed:

har den använts för mining så sjunker priset. kanske 1100kr?

Det är såna bud som gör att man inte berättar att man använt den till mining

Skrivet av Bigmoee:

Det är såna bud som gör att man inte berättar att man använt den till mining

En tusenlapp och en stock snus kan han få av mig

Skrivet av Gtoxed:

har den använts för mining så sjunker priset. kanske 1100kr?

Hellre ett kort som har använts till mining men körts kraftigt undervoltad (som jag gör) i ett väl ventilerat utrymme än ett kort som har maxats varje gång vid spelande. Konstant belastning slitter på komponenterna mindre än ojämn/växlande användning.

Nytt bud: 2 000 kr
