Hjälp med översättning och förtydligande

Hej!

Jag håller på att skriva en studie, skulle dock behöva översätta en del av ett stycke som jag har problem med från en referens.

Länk till studien: http://journalpsyche.org/files/0xaa44.pdf

I introduktionen står det:

"This paper proposes that the experience of attending to an object becomes an experience
of being aware of that object when it is conjoined with attending to a representation of the
self."

Kommentarer tas i tråden. /Mod
