Hjälp med översättning och förtydligande

CreamyBanana
Medlem
●
Kommentarer tas i tråden. /Mod
Hej!
Jag håller på att skriva en studie, skulle dock behöva översätta en del av ett stycke som jag har problem med från en referens.
Länk till studien: http://journalpsyche.org/files/0xaa44.pdf
I introduktionen står det:
"This paper proposes that the experience of attending to an object becomes an experience
of being aware of that object when it is conjoined with attending to a representation of the
self."
Populärast på prisjakt
Copyright © 1999–2021 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.