Nålskrivare / matrisskrivare

Manualen hittar man med google och den nämner två inställningar som kan intressera dig:

Skip over perforation

This feature is available only when continuous paper is selected as the paper source. When you turn on this feature, the printer provides a one-inch (25.4 mm) margin between the last line printed on one page and the first line printed on the next page. Because most application program margin settings override margin settings from the control panel, you should use this setting only if you cannot set your top and bottom margins using your application.

Auto tear-off

When auto tear-off is on and you are using continuous paper, the printer automatically advances the paper perforation to the tear-off position, where you can easily tear off the printed page(s). When the printer receives data again, it automatically moves the paper back to the top-of-form position and starts printing, so you can use all of the next page. When using continuous paper, it is a good idea to set the Auto tear-off function.