Varning på Koolance fittings?!

Varning på Koolance fittings?!

Fick nyss hem dessa, men texten på förpackningen känns lagom ”betryggande” 😂
Har de tillverkats av gammalt kärnavfall tro?

Bild: https://imgur.com/a/TRhjQkS

USA är inblandade såklart.
What is Proposition 65?

Proposition 65 requires businesses to provide warnings to Californians about significant exposures to chemicals that cause cancer, birth defects or other
reproductive harm.

Jepp var där inne å läste, givetvis ingen produktspecific info, men tydligen måste informationen stå på alla produkter som innehåller eller har producerats i/av farliga ämnen.

Snabb läsning om proposition 65 tolkar jag som att det handlar om varning för kemikalier och i detta fall antagligen kemikalier för att få fram aktuell färg och patina på anslutningen som inte gör den lämpligt för dricksvatten?

Eller så är godset de facto uttjänt kärnbränsle från Korea

Samsung Sverige

Är nog pulverlackeringen/anodiseringen som tvingar fram varningstexten

Bör man hålla den med en handske?

det är inga problem, 95% av alla datorkomponenter har den varningen, bildelar har den, fiskesaker har den.
i fiske är det PGA. bly oftast

Jag är inte direkt skrämd av det, tyckte mest det var en rolig detalj att dela med sig av 😂
Nog att vattenkylning kan vara farligt men sällan cancerframkallande!

Till och med Disneyland har den varningen. Vad jag förstått så är lagen skriven på ett sådant sätt att i stort sett allting inbegrips av den, med resultatet att det är fullständigt intetsägande ändå när det kommer till att undvika farliga kemikalier.

Det gör att det inte går att stämma företag åt höger o vänster.

