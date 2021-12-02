Forum Datorer och system Stationära datorer Köpråd Tråd

köpa en färdig eller bygga själv budget 25K

köpa en färdig eller bygga själv budget 25K

Hej. Som ni alla vet är det en märklig tid gällande komponenter och det gör mig lite fundersam över vad som är det bästa.

Jag är sugen på att investera i en ny dator.

Jag har en budget på 25K som max. Men då är frågan om jag skall satsa på att bygga själv eller köpa färdigt.

Jag är extremt sugen på att kunna ha en ryzen 7 5800x I kombination med ett 6800 xt. Verkar inte som jag kan hitta en dator som innehåller dessa delar.

Jag hittar lenovo legion som har 5800 non x med rätt kort och bra pris.
Men frågan är. Gör processorn så stor skillnad här? Är det ett riktigt nedköp?

https://www.komplett.se/product/1182578/gaming/speldator/stat...

Gå det att plocka ihop en egen dator med dessa komponenter och klara sig inom budget?

Vad tror ni?

Tacksam för svar!

Här har du RX6800XT och 5800X: https://www.inet.se/produkt/1512048/taurus-gaming-elite-rx-68...

i7 11700 - 3080
https://www.netonnet.se/art/gaming/gamingdator/stationar-gami...

i7 11700kf -3080
https://www.netonnet.se/art/gaming/gamingdator/stationar-gami...
enda sättet att få tag i grafikkort är köpa färdig

Om jag skulle vara ute efter nåt att spela på så skulle jag köpa en Xbox Series S, spela på den ett år och sen hoppas att det ser bättre ut...

Där fanns ju faktiskt en. Dock 4 tusen över budget. Därför jag funderar om man kan bygga själv.

Tack för förslag och råd.

Ja. Är ju att jag vill kunna spela pc utan att vänta i ett år.

Är det heeelt omöjligt att få tag på kort? Även om. Man väntar och försöker hugga när det finns?

Fan vad segt detta är.

Jag är i samma sits, eller var tills imorse! Gick till slut på att köpa färdigbygg för att få ett 3080 till ett "rimligt" pris utan att vänta i 90+ dagar...

Efter debaklet med Aorus-datorn jag köpte som flera andra drabbades av (se den här tråden) så landade jag på den här datorn som jag hämtade ut i morse.

https://www.elgiganten.se/product/gaming/stationar-dator-gami...

Är väl inte ett jättefan av HP eller färdigbyggt överlag, men det är ett bra pris för en 3080 och 32GB RAM. Jag ville också ha en AMD-processor i just det här fallet (det finns en ännu billigare variant med Intel i7), just eftersom OMEN-datorerna haft lite problem med höga temperaturer när de haft Intel-processorer.

Kanske kan vara något för dig med!

Tack för svar!

Ja jag har verkligen varit inne och snurrat alltså.

Om jag skall köra färdigbyggd så står det mellan den du länkade och den jag länkar i mitt uraprungsinlägg.

Då får man 6800 xt vilket jag tycker vara snäppet vassare i de upplösningar Jag vill spela i 1080 och 1440. 3080 verkar vara vassare i Ray tracing och dylikt men det skiter Jag lite i.

Så då är kruxet processor. Eftersom drt är ryzen 7 5800 non x. Och här har jag ingen aning om det är värt att få x eller inte.

Annars tycker jag ju att Omendatorn är rätt snygg. Så står verkligen och velar.

Hade velat ha en färdig burk med 5800x och 6800 xt utan att det skall kosta närmare 30.

Men sånt är livet. Alltid någon kompromiss.

https://nanoreview.net/en/cpu-compare/amd-ryzen-7-5800x-vs-am... kolla cinebench resultat är väldigt liten skillnad mellan dom. Tycker den där legion såg rätt bra ut för 21.5

