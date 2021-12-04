- Registrerad
- Mar 2021
Steam konto med 90 spel, prisförslag
Jag kan köra bytet via telefon, men då måste ditt nummer vara kopplat till swish och gå att kolla upp, för bådas säkerhet, samt att du betalar först innan jag raderar all information från kontot och ger dig det färskt.
90 spel, många AAA spel.
Kanske något för era barn eller er själva, det finns nog med underhållning för att räcka en livstid här.
Har inte tid att spela längre och vill bli av med kontot, har haft kontot i över 12 år skulle jag gissa på, aldrig bannad eller dåligt anseende, aldrig fuskat.
34 DLC paket.
Slarvig copy paste från steam:
Counter-Strike: Source
234 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Review
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
205 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Personal Game Data
Review
Hollow Knight
105 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Review
DARK SOULS™: Prepare To Die Edition
53 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Review
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
42 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Review
Terraria
37 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Review
Portal 2
35 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Personal Game Data
Review
Cuphead
34 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Review
Batman™: Arkham Knight
32 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Review
DARK SOULS™ III
32 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Review
DARK SOULS™: REMASTERED
19.9 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Review
PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS
17.6 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Review
Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition
16.6 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Review
Batman: Arkham City GOTY
12.4 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Review
Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy
12.0 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Review
Grand Theft Auto V
11.0 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Review
Team Fortress 2
10.7 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Personal Game Data
Review
Path of Exile
10.1 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Review
Half-Life 2
9.2 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Review
Left 4 Dead 2
9.1 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Review
LIMBO
8.4 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Review
Pummel Party
7.8 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Review
Half-Life 2: Episode Two
7.0 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Review
Crysis Warhead
5.8 hrs on record
Links
Review
Half-Life 2: Episode One
4.9 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Review
Counter-Strike
4.3 hrs on record
Links
Review
Football Manager 2015
4.2 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Review
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
3.8 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Review
Among Us
3.7 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Review
Portal
2.9 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Review
Amnesia: The Dark Descent
2.1 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Review
Super Meat Boy
1.8 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Review
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
1.0 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Review
Mirror's Edge
0.9 hrs on record
Links
Review
Day of Defeat: Source
0.7 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Review
The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
0.6 hrs on record
Links
Review
Psychonauts
0.5 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Review
Dota 2
0.5 hrs on record
Links
Personal Game Data
Review
Alan Wake
0.5 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Review
VVVVVV
0.4 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Review
VRChat
0.4 hrs on record
Links
Review
Aliens versus Predator Classic 2000
0.4 hrs on record
Links
Review
Trine
0.3 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Review
Crayon Physics Deluxe
0.3 hrs on record
Links
Review
Killing Floor
0.2 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Review
Age of Chivalry
0.2 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Review
Frontlines: Fuel of War
0.2 hrs on record
Links
Review
Half-Life 2: Lost Coast
0.2 hrs on record
Links
Review
Torchlight
0.2 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Review
Black Squad
0.1 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Review
War Robots VR: The Skirmish
0.1 hrs on record
Links
Review
D.I.P.R.I.P. Warm Up
0.1 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Review
Alan Wake's American Nightmare
0.1 hrs on record
Links
View Stats
Review
Spider-Man: Far From Home Virtual Reality
Links
Review
The Binding of Isaac
Links
View Stats
Review
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Links
Review
Frozen Synapse
Links
View Stats
Review
Atom Zombie Smasher
Links
View Stats
Review
SpaceChem
Links
View Stats
Review
AER Memories of Old
Links
View Stats
Review
And Yet It Moves
Links
View Stats
Review
BIT.TRIP RUNNER
Links
View Stats
Review
Blocks That Matter
Links
View Stats
Review
Braid
Links
View Stats
Review
Cave Story+
Links
View Stats
Review
Cogs
Links
View Stats
Review
Counter-Strike: Condition Zero
Links
Review
Counter-Strike: Condition Zero Deleted Scenes
Links
Review
Crysis Wars
Links
Review
For Honor
Links
Review
For Honor - Public Test
Links
Review
Gish
Links
View Stats
Review
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Links
Review
Gratuitous Space Battles
Links
Review
Half-Life 2: Deathmatch
Links
Review
Half-Life Deathmatch: Source
Links
Review
Hammerfight
Links
Review
Jamestown
Links
View Stats
Review
Killing Floor Mod: Defence Alliance 2
Links
View Stats
Review
Kivi, Toilet and Shotgun
Links
Review
Left 4 Dead
Links
View Stats
Review
Lone Survivor: The Director's Cut
Links
Review
Metro 2033
Links
View Stats
Review
Mount Your Friends
Links
View Stats
Review
NightSky
Links
View Stats
Review
PAYDAY 2
Links
View Stats
Review
Pixel Puzzles Ultimate
Links
View Stats
Review
Psychonauts Demo
Links
Review
Roadside Assistance Simulator
Links
View Stats
Review
Shadowgrounds
Links
Review
Shadowgrounds: Survivor
Links
Review
Shank
Links
View Stats
Review
Skyrim High Resolution Texture Pack
Links
Review
Steel Storm: Burning Retribution
Links
Review
Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP
Links
View Stats
Review
Team Fortress 2 Beta
Links
Review
The Culling Of The Cows
Links
View Stats
Review
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Dawnguard
Links
Review
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Dragonborn
Links
Review
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Hearthfire
Links
Review
The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
Links
View Stats
Review
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Expansion Pass
Links
Review
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - New Finisher Animations
Links
Review
TRAUMA
Links
Review
Turbo Pug
Links
Review