Steam konto med 90 spel, prisförslag

Jag kan köra bytet via telefon, men då måste ditt nummer vara kopplat till swish och gå att kolla upp, för bådas säkerhet, samt att du betalar först innan jag raderar all information från kontot och ger dig det färskt.

90 spel, många AAA spel.

Kanske något för era barn eller er själva, det finns nog med underhållning för att räcka en livstid här.

Har inte tid att spela längre och vill bli av med kontot, har haft kontot i över 12 år skulle jag gissa på, aldrig bannad eller dåligt anseende, aldrig fuskat.

34 DLC paket.

Slarvig copy paste från steam:

Counter-Strike: Source

234 hrs on record

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

205 hrs on record

Hollow Knight

105 hrs on record

DARK SOULS™: Prepare To Die Edition

53 hrs on record

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

42 hrs on record

Terraria

37 hrs on record

Portal 2

35 hrs on record

Cuphead

34 hrs on record

Batman™: Arkham Knight

32 hrs on record

DARK SOULS™ III

32 hrs on record

DARK SOULS™: REMASTERED

19.9 hrs on record

PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS

17.6 hrs on record

Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition

16.6 hrs on record

Batman: Arkham City GOTY

12.4 hrs on record

Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy

12.0 hrs on record

Grand Theft Auto V

11.0 hrs on record

Team Fortress 2

10.7 hrs on record

Path of Exile

10.1 hrs on record

Half-Life 2

9.2 hrs on record

Left 4 Dead 2

9.1 hrs on record

LIMBO

8.4 hrs on record

Pummel Party

7.8 hrs on record

Half-Life 2: Episode Two

7.0 hrs on record

Crysis Warhead

5.8 hrs on record

Half-Life 2: Episode One

4.9 hrs on record

Counter-Strike

4.3 hrs on record

Football Manager 2015

4.2 hrs on record

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

3.8 hrs on record

Among Us

3.7 hrs on record

Portal

2.9 hrs on record

Amnesia: The Dark Descent

2.1 hrs on record

Super Meat Boy

1.8 hrs on record

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

1.0 hrs on record

Mirror's Edge

0.9 hrs on record

Day of Defeat: Source

0.7 hrs on record

The Witcher: Enhanced Edition

0.6 hrs on record

Psychonauts

0.5 hrs on record

Dota 2

0.5 hrs on record

Alan Wake

0.5 hrs on record

VVVVVV

0.4 hrs on record

VRChat

0.4 hrs on record

Aliens versus Predator Classic 2000

0.4 hrs on record

Trine

0.3 hrs on record

Crayon Physics Deluxe

0.3 hrs on record

Killing Floor

0.2 hrs on record

Age of Chivalry

0.2 hrs on record

Frontlines: Fuel of War

0.2 hrs on record

Half-Life 2: Lost Coast

0.2 hrs on record

Torchlight

0.2 hrs on record

Black Squad

0.1 hrs on record

War Robots VR: The Skirmish

0.1 hrs on record

D.I.P.R.I.P. Warm Up

0.1 hrs on record

Alan Wake's American Nightmare

0.1 hrs on record

Spider-Man: Far From Home Virtual Reality

The Binding of Isaac

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Frozen Synapse

Atom Zombie Smasher

SpaceChem

AER Memories of Old

And Yet It Moves

BIT.TRIP RUNNER

Blocks That Matter

Braid

Cave Story+

Cogs

Counter-Strike: Condition Zero

Counter-Strike: Condition Zero Deleted Scenes

Crysis Wars

For Honor

For Honor - Public Test

Gish

Links

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Gratuitous Space Battles

Half-Life 2: Deathmatch

Half-Life Deathmatch: Source

Hammerfight

Jamestown

Links

Killing Floor Mod: Defence Alliance 2

Kivi, Toilet and Shotgun

Left 4 Dead

Lone Survivor: The Director's Cut

Metro 2033

Mount Your Friends

NightSky

PAYDAY 2

Pixel Puzzles Ultimate

Psychonauts Demo

Roadside Assistance Simulator

Shadowgrounds

Shadowgrounds: Survivor

Shank

Skyrim High Resolution Texture Pack

Steel Storm: Burning Retribution

Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP

Team Fortress 2 Beta

The Culling Of The Cows

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Dawnguard

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Dragonborn

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Hearthfire

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Expansion Pass

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - New Finisher Animations

TRAUMA

Turbo Pug

Läs hela annonsen här