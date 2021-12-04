Forum Datorkomponenter Processorer, moderkort och minnen Intel Tråd

Vad kan man få för dessa

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Vad kan man få för dessa

Då det är dags att uppgradera datorn undrar jag vad man får för dessa och om man borde sälja dem som ett kit

z85 moderkort

i7-4770k

ddr 3

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Ett paket kaffe

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara