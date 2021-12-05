Forum Övrigt Övriga ämnen Hobby, fritid och livsstil Tråd

Fel lamppropp? Vad kan jag göra?

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Fel lamppropp? Vad kan jag göra?

Jag var på IKEA och var osäker på vilken lamppropp med kabel jag skulle ta, tänkte ta först ta två av både sorterna för de kostar ändå bara 15 kr styck och de går att lämna tillbaka oöppnade under lång tid men det slutade med att jag köpte en sort bara: https://www.ikea.com/se/sv/p/koppla-lamppropp-med-kabel-jorda.... Jordade varianten. Jag var så sugen på hänga upp mina taklampor, nu står jag här med vad jag antar är fel kabel.

Finns det något jag kan göra förutom vänta tills imorgon/köpa en ny?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Du kan köra den jordade kontakten och låta bli att koppla in jorden. Men byt så snart som möjligt, lätt att man glömmer bort det annars. Sen köper någon lampan på second hand och tror att den är jordad… rätt ska vara rätt.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Emma242:

Du kan köra den jordade kontakten och låta bli att koppla in jorden. Men byt så snart som möjligt, lätt att man glömmer bort det annars. Sen köper någon lampan på second hand och tror att den är jordad… rätt ska vara rätt.

Gå till inlägget

ABSOLUT INTE!
Ge inte råd till olagliga installationer.
Bättre vänta till imorgon eller åka till Stora COOP/ICA Maxi om det är storpanik.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Emma242:

Du kan köra den jordade kontakten och låta bli att koppla in jorden. Men byt så snart som möjligt, lätt att man glömmer bort det annars. Sen köper någon lampan på second hand och tror att den är jordad… rätt ska vara rätt.

Gå till inlägget

Yeeess! Nu när du skrev så kollade jag på den och såg att det var enkelt att plocka av kontakten. Tack och tack IKEA för en smart design!

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av SUMITOMO:

ABSOLUT INTE!
Ge inte råd till olagliga installationer.
Bättre vänta till imorgon eller åka till Stora COOP/ICA Maxi om det är storpanik.

Gå till inlägget

Jag tänkte dra till en större butik men insåg nu att kontakten går att koppla bort.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av TKD_1337:

Jag tänkte dra till en större butik men insåg nu att kontakten går att koppla bort.

Gå till inlägget

Det var ju bra

Annars är det vanligt med fulkopplingar där man exempelvis klipper bort delar av kontakter får att få dem att passa.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av SUMITOMO:

Det var ju bra

Annars är det vanligt med fulkopplingar där man exempelvis klipper bort delar av kontakter får att få dem att passa.

Gå till inlägget

Aha okej. Så bra av IKEA!

Bjuder på foton strax från min billiga men fina taklampor. Imorgon har IKEA 40% på en valfri pendellampa men jag köpte så pass billiga ändå.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara