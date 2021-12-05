Ryzen 9 3900x | MSI X570 Gaming Pro Carbon WIFI | Corsair 32GB Vengeance RGB PRO | MSI GTX 1070 | Noctua NH-U12S Chromax Dual Fans | Seagate FireCuda 520 SSD 500GB | 2x Crucial MX500 2TB | 2x Crucial MX500 1TB | Seasonic Focus GX 750W | Mi Curved 34" | SteelSeries Apex 7 | Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum | Logitech Z-623 | Windows 11 Pro |
Fel lamppropp? Vad kan jag göra?
SUMITOMO
Medlem ♥ ★
●
Ryzen 9 3900x | MSI X570 Gaming Pro Carbon WIFI | Corsair 32GB Vengeance RGB PRO | MSI GTX 1070 | Noctua NH-U12S Chromax Dual Fans | Seagate FireCuda 520 SSD 500GB | 2x Crucial MX500 2TB | 2x Crucial MX500 1TB | Seasonic Focus GX 750W | Mi Curved 34" | SteelSeries Apex 7 | Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum | Logitech Z-623 | Windows 11 Pro |