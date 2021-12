https://www.kyberturvallisuuskeskus.fi/en/be-aware-malware-sp...

"The malware targets everyone using an Android device and a mobile subscription.

Text messages are also sent to other devices, but for example iPhone users are directed to various fraudulent sites that phish for credit card details, among other fraud attempts.

If you have received one of these messages, you have been sent a scam message and must not click on the link included. All fraudulent messages and links may lead to malware, phishing and subscription traps. We recommend that you never enter your personal data on websites if you have any doubt about the authenticity of the site."