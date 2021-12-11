Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Helt ny ASUS gamingskärm 165hz, 0.5 ms, G-Sync och FreeSync!

Helt ny ASUS 24" gamingskärm VG248QG i oöppnad kartong.

Riktigt stabil och snabb gamingskärm med stöd för både Nvidia G-Sync och AMD FreeSync!

1920x1080, 165hz, 0.5 ms, G-Sync/FreeSync Compatible, DVI/HDMI/DP

Läs mer exempelvis här:
https://www.komplett.se/product/1131009/gaming/spelutrustning...

Budstart: 1550 SEK

Reservation om att jag säljer till vem jag vill om jag vill. Säljer ej under "Budstart".

