Helt ny ASUS gamingskärm 165hz, 0.5 ms, G-Sync och FreeSync!

Detox
Medlem ♥
●
Helt ny ASUS 24" gamingskärm VG248QG i oöppnad kartong.
Riktigt stabil och snabb gamingskärm med stöd för både Nvidia G-Sync och AMD FreeSync!
1920x1080, 165hz, 0.5 ms, G-Sync/FreeSync Compatible, DVI/HDMI/DP
Läs mer exempelvis här:
https://www.komplett.se/product/1131009/gaming/spelutrustning...
Budstart: 1550 SEK
Reservation om att jag säljer till vem jag vill om jag vill. Säljer ej under "Budstart".
Populärast på prisjakt
Copyright © 1999–2021 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.